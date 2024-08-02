Dubai: Turkey’s national carrier announced Friday the launch of a special promotion offering a Dh500 discount on round-trip flights between Turkey and the UAE.

Passengers can take advantage of the offer by booking tickets on the airline’s website or mobile application using the promo code ‘TKDXB.’ The offer is valid for bookings made by August 5 and travel through August 31.

Additionally, the airline has introduced a new WhatsApp channel called ‘Turkish Airlines UAE’ to facilitate customer support and provide updates.

Turkish Airlines also offers programs such as ‘Stopover Istanbul,’ which includes a free hotel stay for layovers of 20 hours or more, and ‘TourIstanbul,’ which provides free guided tours of Istanbul for layovers between 6 and 24 hours.

These plans were hinted at in an earlier interview with the CEO and board member of Turkish Airlines, Bilal Eski, who said, “We aim to contribute significantly to Turkey’s economy and create more employment opportunities. We are projected to add $140 billion to the economy and increase our workforce to 150,000.”

Last year, the airline carried more than 83 million passengers and 1.9 million tonnes of cargo. This year, Turkish Airlines expects to have 90 million passengers, said Bolat. The airline, listed on Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul Exchange, 2023 profit, including investment activities, hit $4 billion, up from $3.2 billion in 2022.