Dubai: Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) intends to raise its annual fuel sales to the local market to 17 billion litters over the next three years, driven by a rising demand for high-quality automotive fuel.
KNPC's local fuel sales in 2023 totalled approximately 14.617 billion litters. The company is working on expanding its diesel production capacity to meet international environmental standards, a move that is crucial as Kuwaiti diesel is favoured in European markets due to its adherence to global environmental regulations, according to a press release.
This boost in production ensures that KNPC can fully meet local gas demands. The company is also addressing water shortages with the public authority for industry to ensure uninterrupted liquefied gas production.
CEO of KNPC Wadha Al Khatib is committed to revitalising and expanding KNPC’s integrated operations, including the Kuwait integrated petroleum industries company (KIPIC) and enhancing the capacity of Kuwaiti refineries.