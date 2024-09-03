Dubai: Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) intends to raise its annual fuel sales to the local market to 17 billion litters over the next three years, driven by a rising demand for high-quality automotive fuel.

KNPC's local fuel sales in 2023 totalled approximately 14.617 billion litters. The company is working on expanding its diesel production capacity to meet international environmental standards, a move that is crucial as Kuwaiti diesel is favoured in European markets due to its adherence to global environmental regulations, according to a press release.