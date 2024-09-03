Dubai: Saudi Arabia experiences a substantial surplus in its non-oil trade balance with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, reaching $1.8 billion (Dh6.6 billion) in the second quarter of this year.

This figure reflects an annual growth of about 600 per cent compared to the $266 million (Dh976 million) surplus recorded in the same period of 2023, according to data the General Authority for Statistics' international trade report.