New Delhi: Airlines company SpiceJet will now operate under the "enhanced surveillance" of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), an official press release said.

Based on reports of cancellation of flights and financial stress being experienced by SpiceJet Airlines, DGCA conducted a special audit of SpiceJet engineering facilities on 7th and 8th August 2024 which revealed certain deficiencies.

After a series of occurrences reported on the SpiceJet fleet in 2022, a special drive of spot checks was undertaken during which SpiceJet was permitted to release aircraft for operations only after confirming to DGCA that all reported defects and malfunctions had been rectified, the release informed.

According to the release, during the year 2023, based on reports of the airline being under financial stress, it was again placed under enhanced surveillance.

This action would entail an increase in a number of spot checks and night surveillance with a view to ensuring the safety of operations, according to the press release.

Earlier, The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a financial penalty of Rs 10 lakhs on Air India Express for not complying with DGCA regulations.

According to the press release, DGCA carried out a Surveillance inspection as per the Annual Surveillance Program (ASP) 2024 of scheduled domestic operators in the month of June 2024 in respect of DGCA-issued Passenger-centric CAR Section-3, Series M, Part I, Part II and Part IV.

During the Surveillance inspection of the airlines, it was observed that Air India Express was not complying with the provisions of CAR Section-3, Series M, Part IV.

A show-cause Notice was issued to Air India Express seeking their response for non-compliance to the provisions of the relevant regulations.

The reply submitted by Air India Express revealed that the Airline had not complied with the provisions of the aforementioned CAR for providing compensation to passengers affected due to cancellation of flights.

To ensure compliance with passenger-centric CARs, DGCA carries out inspections of scheduled domestic airlines at various major airports on a continuing basis, according to the press release.