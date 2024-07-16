Sharjah: Sharjah International Airport welcomed 8.3 million passengers in the first half of this year, marking a 12.4 per cent growth compared to the same period in 2023, airport authorities announced Tuesday. The airport also saw a 12.2 per cent increase in flight movements, totalling 52,702.

In addition, Sharjah Airport recorded significant growth in cargo handling, with operations surging by 40.7 per cent to 97,200 tonnes. Sea-air cargo operations also rose by 17.5 per cent, reaching 7,400 tonnes.

“Sharjah Airport represents a dynamic and active gateway supporting economic, tourism, and business sectors in the Emirate,” said Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA). He said that the progressive and well-planned growth in Sharjah Airport's performance in travel, aviation, and cargo operations enhances its strategic efforts to solidify its position as the optimal choice for passengers in the region.

“This is due to the airport's provision of a safe and seamless travel experience, adoption of the latest innovative technologies, adherence to environmental sustainability standards, and offering integrated and high-quality services that align with passengers' desires and aspirations,” he added.

Al Midfa said these goals are achieved by expanding the airport's connectivity networks and increasing the frequency of aviation movements.

Al Midfa said the number of international destinations served by Sharjah Airport has risen to over 100 through 26 airlines, including air cargo flights. Recent additions to these destinations include Greece and Poland via Air Arabia.

Sharjah International Airport aims to increase its capacity to 25 million passengers annually by the end of 2027.

Budget carrier Air Arabia, which operates out of its home base Sharjah Airport, recently expanded its European network by adding flights to Vienna, the capital of Austria. FLights will commence operations on December 20, in time for the winter holiday traffic. The airline said in a statement last week that the new service will operate with a frequency of four non-stop weekly flights.

In an earlier interview with Gulf News, Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of the airline, said the carrier has robust network expansion plans and plans to add more destinations during the winter. “We have already started placing two additional aircraft in Morocco, setting up two additional operating bases in the capital of Morocco, Rabat, which were not there before, and one in Diwan, north of Morocco,” said Ali.