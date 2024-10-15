Daniel Wiegand, co-founder and chief engineer for innovation at Lilium, noted that both companies are looking beyond the initial order of 50 jets, which Saudia purchased for at least $7 million (Dh25.7 million) each, with an option for an additional 50, as reported by Saudia.

Lilium aims to launch a 50 to 80-seat electric aircraft capable of flying 1,000 kilometre by 2035, and a 100-seater with a 2,000 kilometre range by 2045.

Saudia officials showcased the jet for the first time at a global logistics forum in Riyadh this week, announcing that the first unit will enter service in 2026, with more to follow from the Munich production line.

In addition to Lilium, there are seven other major manufacturers of electric aircraft, primarily marketed as air taxis or flying cars. The futuristic Saudi city Neom is also utilising a smaller model called Volocopter, which resembles a helicopter.

The Lilium jet features vertical take-off and landing capabilities without rotors. Although this design consumes more battery power, it facilitates quick boarding and disembarking at urban helipads, eliminating the need for runways.

The jet will be available in two configurations: a luxury four-seater and a six-seater, offering regular services from Jeddah and Riyadh to nearby tourist and pilgrimage sites within a 175-kilometre radius.