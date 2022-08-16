Abu Dhabi: Private aviation company RoyalJet has appointed Mohammed Husain Ahmed as its new CEO, it said on Tuesday.
Mohammed has over 25 years of experience in the aviation industry across both the government and private sectors.
“We are delighted to have Mohammed join RoyalJet as CEO. RoyalJet’s role in the UAE economy and regional aviation sector is well known and with Mohammed ’s expertise and experience, we are at the dawn of another era of success and brilliance,” said Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of RoyalJet.
Prior to joining RoyalJet, Mohammed served as a general manager of Abu Dhabi Airports, overseeing the planning, implementation and evaluation of the organisation’s programs and services. He also worked at Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) for almost 12 years, where he served as the Vice President for Commercial and Government Affairs in the final phase of his service at the organisation. Mohammed hold an international licence in Air Traffic Control operations from the Airways Corporation of New Zealand.
“I am absolutely thrilled to be part of this pioneering and visionary organisation and look forward to driving RoyalJet to greater growth and success,” Mohammed said.
RoyalJet, through its Abu Dhabi and Bermuda entities, owns and/or operates 11 Boeing Business Jets and three Bombardier Global 5000/6000 aircraft, offering aircraft management, aircraft charter, aircraft leasing, medical evacuation flights, aircraft brokerage, flight support services, FBO services, aircraft maintenance, repair and CAMO services, aircraft acquisition and disposal services and VIP aviation consulting.