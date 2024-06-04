Dubai: Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s newest airline, is expanding its global partnerships as it prepares for its launch next year.

Set to commence operations in the middle of next year, Riyadh Air aims to step into sectors traditionally dominated by regional giants like Emirates and Qatar Airways.

Owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), Riyadh Air will announce a partnership with a major Southeast Asian airline soon. Additionally, agreements with an Indian airline for long-haul routes and an American airline are in the works.

The new partnerships will grant Riyadh Air access to extensive networks served by its partners while also operating feeder services to these destinations.

Last year, Riyadh Air secured agreements with Turkish Airlines and Saudia, the Kingdom’s national carrier.