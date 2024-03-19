Dubai: RAK Bank and Air Arabia announced Tuesday that they have extended their strategic partnership with the renewal of the co-branded credit collaboration. The co-brand credit card will now offer various benefits, including Air Rewards on card spending, a joining bonus, a complimentary annual return flight ticket, interest-free payment plans on Air Arabia tickets, complimentary airport transfers, and more, the companies said in a statement.
The agreement was signed at Air Arabia headquarters by the group CEOs of both organisations.
Raheel Ahmed, Group CEO of RAK Bank, said, “We are excited about the co-branded credit card as it offers our valued customers an enhanced travel experience with more rewards. Our partnership with Air Arabia is a testament to our common intent to deliver strong value and an awesome customer experience.”
The bank said that in 2023, RAK Bank delivered a robust performance while achieving the highest-ever credit card spending volumes, with 20 percent year-on-year growth.
Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia, said: “Our partnership with RAKBANK serves our mutual customers and is in line with our mission of providing value-added products and services to our customers at every given touch point of their travel journey. This partnership of our co-branded credit card reflects our shared dedication to delivering enhanced value to our customers and expanding our market presence.”
Air Arabia operates from main hubs in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Morocco, Egypt, Armenia, and Pakistan. With a fleet of 73 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, the airline has expanded its network to over 206 routes by 2023.