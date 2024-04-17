Dubai: Dubai carrier flydubai has resumed partial operations from Dubai International (DXB) as of 10 am this morning, an airline spokesperson told Gulf News.

"Select outbound flights will operate from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB) with scheduled operations resuming after 8 pm (local time), while flights from Terminal 3 are scheduled to resume after midnight," the airline spokesperson explained.

However, due to the impact of the severe weather conditions in the UAE on our operations and the ongoing challenging road conditions, there have been further flight cancellations today as well, said the airline.

"We are working very hard to restore our operating schedule and minimise the disruption to our passengers’ travel itineraries to get them to their final destination safely. We apologise for the inconvenience caused as a result of the adverse weather," the airline explined.

Updated advisory for passengers:

• Passengers whose bookings have been cancelled will be contacted and will be offered a full refund.

• Passengers are advised to only make their way to Dubai International (DXB) after confirming that their flight will operate by checking the flight status section on flydubai.com.

• Passengers who have booked through a Travel Agent are advised to contact them directly for their refund or rebooking options.