Dubai: Qatar Airways has plans to acquire up to a 20 per cent share in in Bain Capital-owned Virgin Australia, according to the Australian Financial Review (AFR).

This move comes amidst a competitive struggle among airlines to expand their market presence in Australia, challenging the dominance of the home airline - Qantas.

US private equity Bain Capital had intended to list Virgin Australia on the Australian Securities Exchange for approximately $665.5 million (Dh2.4 billion), but this plan was postponed, as reported by international news agency Reuters last year.

Government-owned Qatar Airways could announce its plans regarding the stake buy as early as next week, the AFR reported, according to Reuters.