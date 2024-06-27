Dubai: Qatar Airways has plans to acquire up to a 20 per cent share in in Bain Capital-owned Virgin Australia, according to the Australian Financial Review (AFR).
This move comes amidst a competitive struggle among airlines to expand their market presence in Australia, challenging the dominance of the home airline - Qantas.
US private equity Bain Capital had intended to list Virgin Australia on the Australian Securities Exchange for approximately $665.5 million (Dh2.4 billion), but this plan was postponed, as reported by international news agency Reuters last year.
Government-owned Qatar Airways could announce its plans regarding the stake buy as early as next week, the AFR reported, according to Reuters.
Both Bain Capital and Qatar Airways have declined to provide any comments on these developments.