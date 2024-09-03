Dubai: The new Indian airline, Air Kerala, has confirmed Harish Kutty as CEO to spearhead the launch. He will bring a 35-year track record in the aviation industry, including stints at British Airways.

“AirKerala.com is not merely an airline; it is the realization of a long-cherished dream shared by millions of Malayalees worldwide,” said Kutty. “This airline represents the hopes, culture, and spirit of our people, and I accept with deep dedication the responsibility to bring this dream to life.”

The startup airline’s CEO plans to launch services to the UAE ‘no later than 2028’.

The carrier received its initial NOC from India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) to operate regional commuter air services in July, and anticipates obtaining its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) by next summer.

“We are in the pre-application stage for the AOC at the moment,” said Kutty. “It is a time-consuming process, and we are expecting to receive it by April–May 2025.”

Fleet development

The airline is in the process of dry leasing three ATR 72-60s. The ATR 72 is a twin-engine turboprop short-haul regional airliner developed and produced in France and Italy by aircraft manufacturer ATR. It has a seating capacity of 78 passengers.

“We are in touch with the manufacturer (of the ATR), who has connected us to the lessors,” said Kutty. “We will be placing the orders by mid-next year.”

The airline, which will operate out of its hub in Kochi, Kerala, plans to connect Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities with Tier 1 and metro airports in India. This will help improve accessibility and convenience for travellers across these regions.

AirKerala, developed to assist expatriate Malayalees travel to their home countries at affordable fares, hopes to launch its international operations by 2028.

“As per MoCA regulations, we need to expand our fleet to 20 aircraft to expand internationally,” he said. “We are well placed to do that no later than 2028. Our choice of aircraft would be the narrow-body Boeing 737s or the Airbus A320s. We also plan on acquiring these aircraft from the leasing market,” he added.

Hiring plans

According to Kutty, the airline's next step is to hire post-holders, who are qualified personnel who decides on airworthiness of an aircraft. The carrier will then focus on pilot and cabin crew recruitment and training.

“Our focus is not to compete with the big carriers with robust operations covering major hubs,” said Kutty. “For example, we don’t want to compete on the hyper-busy Delhi-Mumbai routes.