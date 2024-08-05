New Delhi: India's largest airline by market share, IndiGo, announced Monday plans to launch its business class service by mid-November this year officially.

The announcement marks the no-frills carrier's departure from an all-economy cabin and comes as the airline celebrates its 18th anniversary.

Bookings will open immediately. IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers today said, "Starting tomorrow, passengers travelling between metro cities will have the option to book business class seats on IndiGo flights."

The airline will launch its business class tickets on 12 routes, starting with Delhi-Mumbai. Reuters has reported that it will also serve the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad within a year of the initial launch.

IndiGo also announced widebody aircraft operation on its 18th anniversary, stating that by 2027, IndiGo will start wide-body services on Airbus 350 -900 planes.

Currently, IndiGo operates over 400 routes, including 34 international destinations. The CEO also shared plans for further expansion, with seven new international routes set to be launched soon, strengthening IndiGo's global presence.

IndiGo's business class foray is the latest in a string of strategy pivots, from launching in-flight entertainment on a mobile app to betting on under-penetrated long-haul travel through its first-ever widebody jet order.