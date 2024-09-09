Dubai: Emirates’ sister concern, flydubai, and Sri Lanka’s national carrier, SriLankan Airlines, announced an interline agreement commencing September 9. This partnership will offer more travel options on select routes between the UAE, Sri Lanka, and beyond.

“This interline agreement will offer flydubai passengers’ access to 16 destinations on SriLankan’s network spanning Southern and East Asia, the Middle East and Australia – including Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo,” flydubai said in a statement.

Additionally, the interline agreement will enable passengers travelling with SriLankan Airlines to seamlessly connect via Dubai’s aviation hub to more than 30 destinations that flydubai operates to in Africa, Central Asia, Central and Southeast Europe, and the Middle East. This includes unique holiday destinations such as Bucharest, Krakow, Mombasa, Naples, Tashkent, and Zanzibar.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, “We are excited about our new interline agreement with SriLankan Airlines that will further strengthen trade and tourism relations between the UAE and Sri Lanka.”

Al Ghaith said, “Since the start of operations in Sri Lanka in 2010, we have seen consistent demand for travel between our two countries over the years. Dubai remains an important thriving aviation hub, and these interline agreements will open up new horizons for our passengers, giving them more options to explore the world with ease.”

The new agreement will offer passengers the convenience of single-ticket itineraries, through-checked baggage and coordinated flight schedules for travellers.

“This partnership reinforces our strategy to broaden our network and global reach, presenting customers with more travel choices and flexibility,” said Richard Nuttall, Chief Executive Officer of SriLankan Airlines.

flydubai has built a growing network of more than 125 destinations in 55 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and Southeast Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent, and Southeast Asia. The carrier has opened more than 90 new routes that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai and is served by a young and efficient fleet of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft.