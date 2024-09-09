Dubai: The highly anticipated Microsoft Copilot+ PC, a game changer in AI-powered personal computers, was unveiled in Dubai last week. UAE-based tech enthusiasts can now see, explore, and purchase these latest Windows PCs at Sharaf DG.

The tech retailer launched the Copilot+ PCs at an exclusive event at Warehouse 4 in Al Quoz, Dubai, in partnership with Asus, HP, and Lenovo. The event featured an interactive escape game in which attendees solved mysteries using the advanced capabilities of the Copilot+ PCs. The event showcased demos and activities, highlighting the features of these new devices.

“Sharaf DG is leading the Copilot+ PCs market, designed to set new benchmarks with the largest range of Copilot PCs”, said Nilesh Khalkho, CEO of Sharaf DG.

The tech retailer explained that those seeking to buy a Copilot+ PC can trade in their old working or non-working PCs and receive a guaranteed Dh500 off. “The offer makes upgrading to the new range easier than ever. As part of Sharaf DG’s Back-to-School campaign, customers stand a chance to receive the entire value of their PC purchase back, up to Dh5000,” it said. Moreover, students can enjoy an additional 5 per cent off all Copilot+ PCs, making them an unbeatable choice for academic excellence.

Elevated computing experience

Karin Belbelian, Director of Category Management - Consumer Sales Organization at Microsoft, said, “These devices are set to revolutionize both work and creativity with their unparalleled performance and innovative AI capabilities.”

NPUs are built for intensive workloads that otherwise would deplete CPU and GPU performance. Image Credit: SharafDG

Karin said, “Equipped with advanced NPU silicon, Copilot+ PCs significantly enhance productivity, creativity, and security, making them the most powerful AI PCs available.”

Karin also highlighted the collaboration with Asus, HP, Lenovo, and Microsoft Surface, which brings a diverse range of devices tailored to meet users’ unique needs and elevate their computing experience.

“The Copilot+ PC is designed for productivity-focused users who require premium, lightweight hardware with long battery life. It helps save time and enables more efficient work,” she said.

Key features of the Copilot+ PCs include advanced Neural Processing Units (NPUs), capable of performing over 40 trillion operations per second and setting a new benchmark for speed and efficiency.

Ifham Khalid, Sales Lead for devices and Creativity in the Middle East and Africa at Microsoft, said, “People in the UAE are quick to adopt any new technology introduced globally. We are excited to see how consumers in the UAE will use Copilot+ PCs and their advanced AI capabilities to increase productivity and creativity in their daily lives.”

Khalid said, “We are collaborating with Sharaf DG to showcase the capabilities of Copilot + PCs inside their stores, including our flagship experiences at Dubai Mall and City Centre Deira.”

AI-driven features