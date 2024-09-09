Dubai: Muscat International Airport is set to enhance its global connectivity with the addition of six new international airlines in 2024.

This move by Oman Airports represents a major step forward in increasing passenger traffic and solidifying Oman’s role as a key regional hub.

Four of the new airlines have already begun operations, with two more expected to start later in the year.

In 2023, Oman Airports welcomed five new airlines, including two from Europe and three from other regions. This year’s focus is on boosting direct flights from European markets and strengthening the transit market, which connects Europe with Asia.

As this competitive market grows, it is projected that European tourist arrivals in Oman will surpass 500,000 by the end of 2024.