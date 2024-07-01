Rachida flew to Algiers with Emirates after visiting friends and family in Dubai. This was her third visit to the city, and she said Dubai is one of her favourite destinations for its accessibility, high standards of medical care, and vibrant attractions.

Born in Algeria in 1923, Rachida's first flight was to Paris when she was 21. She continues to be an avid traveller and loves flying to the Emirates for its signature onboard experience and service, the airline said in a statement.

Rachida, a seasoned traveller, was extended a First-Class upgrade by the airline and was also greeted by a dedicated team, ensuring she was fast-tracked through the airport before heading to the First-Class lounge.

Rachida said, "I had a great experience on my Emirates flight to Dubai. The cabin crew were very kind and helpful. I'm looking forward to flying back to Algiers aboard Emirates and experiencing First Class, and I'm ever so grateful for the warm welcome by all of the teams."

Emirates hosts 101-year-old traveller. Image Credit: Emirates Emirates welcomes 101-year-old traveller. Image Credit: Emirates Emirates welcomes 101-year-old traveller. Image Credit: Emirates Emirates hosts 101-year-old traveller Rachida Smati. Image Credit: Emirates View gallery as list

Earlier Monday, the airline announced that Geneva, Tokyo Haneda, and Brussels will be the first destinations to which Emirates will deploy its refurbished Boeing 777s. These come with the Dubai airline's signature Premium Economy—and for the first time, Emirates 'next-generation Business Class seats in a new 1-2-1 configuration. The flights will launch on August 11.