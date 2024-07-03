Washington: The drumbeat of pressure on President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race intensified on Wednesday with a bombshell report in the New York Times that he had conceded to a key ally he might have to abandon his reelection bid if he was unable to turn around public opinion in the coming days.

The White House and Biden’s campaign quickly denied the report. But time is running out for the beleaguered president to convince anxious Democratic officials, donors and voters that he remains viable in his effort to keep former President Donald Trump from returning to office.

“The conversations the president has been having with Democrats across the country is going to reassure them that he is in this race, that he knows that he needs to reassure the American people, and that our campaign is going to continue to build and scale to win in November,” Biden deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks told CNN.

But conditions for the president are growing more dire by the hour. Dozens of Democratic lawmakers are considering signing a letter demanding President Joe Biden withdraw from the race, a senior party official said, in an effort that could deal a fatal blow to the president’s prospects.

So far, only one sitting House Democrat — Lloyd Doggett of Texas — has publicly called for Biden to step aside. But the president may not be able to survive a coordinated revolt among Democratic lawmakers worried that his poor performance could cost them seats or a shot at control of the House and Senate in the upcoming election.

Possible replacement candidates

That anxiety has only been fuelled by a flood of recent reporting suggesting other Democrats are eyeing possible replacement candidates — and the Times reporting that Biden had recognized he could not afford another misstep that would reinforce perceptions about his age and acuity fanned by the debate.

Biden has been calling senior Democratic lawmakers — including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries — in a bid to shore up support on Capitol Hill, even as members of his party are publicly expressing dismay about his campaign.

The president will also need to navigate a hastily arranged meeting on Wednesday evening with Democratic governors, many of whom are at the center of speculation about possibly replacing him on the ticket.

Biden plans to sit for an interview with ABC News on Friday, and hold a rally in Madison, Wisconsin. On Sunday, he’ll travel to Philadelphia for another campaign event. Image Credit: AFP

Crisis meeting

Some nationally prominent governors with extensive fundraising networks like California’s Gavin Newsom and Illinois’s JB Pritzker will head to the White House for the crisis meeting in person, while others will join virtually.

Biden told his ally the race would be in a “different place” if upcoming events went poorly, the Times reported.

Biden plans to sit for an interview with ABC News on Friday, and hold a rally in Madison, Wisconsin. On Sunday, he’ll travel to Philadelphia for another campaign event.

Other recent reports have also spurred speculation among Democratic allies. On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that former President Barack Obama had privately conveyed to allies that Biden’s path to reelection was more challenging following his debate performance.

Reuters published a new poll showing Vice-President Kamala Harris — the most likely successor if Biden were to step aside — trailing Trump, the Republican candidate, by a single point.

Momentum behind the vice-president, who could take over the campaign’s sizeable war chest, has gathered in recent days.

The Leadership Now Project, a group of business leaders who had organized to counter what they saw as threats to democracy during the last Trump administration, called for Biden to cede his place as the Democratic nominee.

“This process will undoubtedly be messy and is not without risk,” the group said in a statement. “However, the stakes are too high not to act.”

All-hands meetings

In Wilmington, Delaware, staffers at Biden’s campaign headquarters received an email from campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez and chair Jen O’Malley Dillon saying the campaign would increase its cadence of all-staff calls and emails to better coordinate, including a meeting set for Wednesday afternoon. White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients is also planning an all-hands meeting for early Wednesday afternoon to shore up staff.

The campaign’s memo asked staffers to emphasize the “full picture” of Biden’s support, downplaying recent polls that have shown a noticeable tilt toward Trump.

“Polls are a snapshot in time and we should all expect them to continue to fluctuate “- it will take a few weeks, not a few days, to get a full picture of the race,” the pair wrote.

A CBS News survey released Wednesday showed the Republican candidate holding a three-point edge over Biden in battleground states, and two-point lead nationally. Nearly seven in 10 voters said Biden’s age was a factor in their vote.