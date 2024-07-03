In terms of precipitation, the report forecasts an increase in rainfall across most regions, particularly in July and August, with a 70 per cent likelihood. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in Al Baha, Asir, Jazan, Najran, and the mountainous areas of Mecca.

The climatic surface wind patterns during June, July, and August are expected to be influenced by the extension of the Azores High over the west and northwest of the Kingdom. This will result in active northwesterly surface winds from the Mediterranean basin extending towards the Red Sea, northern parts of the Kingdom, and the Arabian Gulf. Wind speeds are projected to diminish over interior and southern regions, with variable directions.