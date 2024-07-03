Riyadh: The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) has released a detailed report on the expected weather conditions in Saudi Arabia for the summer period from June to August 2024.
The report predicts an increase in surface temperatures of up to 80 per cent in most regions of the Kingdom, surpassing the average by up to two degrees Celsius.
In terms of precipitation, the report forecasts an increase in rainfall across most regions, particularly in July and August, with a 70 per cent likelihood. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in Al Baha, Asir, Jazan, Najran, and the mountainous areas of Mecca.
The climatic surface wind patterns during June, July, and August are expected to be influenced by the extension of the Azores High over the west and northwest of the Kingdom. This will result in active northwesterly surface winds from the Mediterranean basin extending towards the Red Sea, northern parts of the Kingdom, and the Arabian Gulf. Wind speeds are projected to diminish over interior and southern regions, with variable directions.
The report highlights the importance of monitoring NCM's sub-seasonal climate forecasts, weather predictions, and early warning systems to stay informed about changing weather conditions and potential impacts.