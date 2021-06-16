It is the official COVID-19 results app for the UAE and provides quick access to COVID-19 test results and vaccination information Image Credit: flydubai

Dubai: Budget carrier flydubai has partnered with Alhosn, UAE’s official app for contact tracing and health testing related to COVID-19, to provide passengers with digital verification of COVID-19 medical records while travelling from the UAE. Flydubai has become the first airline to partner with Alhosn to offer this service to its passengers.

flydubai passengers, who are citizens, residents and visitors of the UAE, can now use the Alhosn app at check-in without having to present a printed copy of their negative COVID-19 PCR test result when travelling from Dubai.

This service is now available for flydubai passengers departing from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB). Plans to integrate the service for flydubai flights departing from Dubai International (DXB), Terminal 3 are currently under development for future phases of the programme.

“We would like to thank Alhosn for their partnership and support in implementing this digital verification facility and we are pleased to become the first airline offer this service to the benefit of our passengers. As demand for travel continues to increase, flydubai is committed to providing our passengers with more ways to make their journey easier and more convenient,” said Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai.

Developed in the UAE, Alhosn is a joint initiative between the Ministry of Health and Prevention and local health authorities and is endorsed by the National Authority for Emergency and Crisis Management. It is the official COVID-19 results app for the UAE and provides quick access to COVID-19 test results and vaccination information.