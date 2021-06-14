1 of 8
Earlier this month, Chinese smartphone maker Huawei launched its own operating system for mobile phones - Harmony OS. The new platform can be integrated with Huawei Vision, smartwatches, tablets, smartphones, and handheld units. It can also be introduced to IoT (Internet of things) devices such as cameras, household appliances, power sockets and lamps.
“We're now about to enter a new era where everything will be connected and intelligent,” said Richard Yu, Huawei's consumer business group CEO, during an online event. “We can use Harmony OS for smartphones and watches, and it can even be implemented on devices with as little as 128 KB of RAM - I don't think any other operating system in the world is capable of that.”
A feature of the operating system called ‘DSoftbus’ allows consumers to assemble the capabilities of different hardware based on their own needs. For instance, with this feature, users can control cameras on other devices to capture multiple angles.
Harmony OS’ control panel allows users to easily manage services on a smartphone or tablet and at the same time control other connected devices. Do you want to connect your laptop to your phone? Simply drag the laptop icon onto the phone icon on the Harmony OS interface.
Huawei also launched a range of smart watches and tablets powered by the new operating system, Harmony OS, including the Huawei Watch 3|3 Pro, the new 12.6-inch Huawei MatePad Pro. In addition, it also released the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4, its wireless bluetooth earbuds, and two high-end monitors, the Huawei MateView and the Huawei MateView GT.
The mobile apps of Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) and RTA (Roads and Transportation Authority) can now run on Watch 3|3 Pro smartwatch. This means users can book their DTC taxi ride straight from the new smartwatch or call or cancel their rides on the move.
Huawei and Emirates airline have also worked closely to provide the smartwatch users with a convenient experience while using the app. Users gets automatic notifications on their Emirates bookings and flight status without using their smartphones and can use the Emirates app seamlessly with a simple glance to their wrist.
Keith Li, UAE Country Manager Huawei Consumer Business at Huawei, said that the tech firm was looking to move away from smartphones. “In the future, we are going to enhance our ecosystem and the connection experience…” said Li.
