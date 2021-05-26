Dubai based airlines Emirates and flydubai have plans for summer with new flights and special fares Image Credit: Emirates

Dubai: Budget carrier flydubai will operate three weekly flights to Mykonos International Airport (JMK) and Santorini (Thira) Airport (JTR) between June 18 and September 29.

The launch of flights to the two Greek islands brings the number of seasonal routes served by flydubai to six destinations including Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey, Batumi in Georgia and Tivat in Montenegro.

“Demand for travel has started to increase as more countries gradually lift restrictions on international travel,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai. “UAE has recently added Bahrain, Greece and Serbia to the safe travel list which has encouraged more people to start planning their summer holidays - Mykonos and Santorini will be popular choices for travel from the UAE and GCC.”

A safe travel corridor between the UAE and Greece has opened for fully vaccinated travellers to move between the two countries from May 18. Under the agreement, passengers holding vaccination certificates issued by health authorities can travel to Greece without having to quarantine on arrival. The same rule applies for travellers flying from Greece to the UAE.

flydubai will restart its operations to Batumi in Georgia and Tivat in Montenegro from June 25 and both destinations offer UAE residents visa on arrival. Flights to Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey will start from June 4 and June 24, respectively. The carrier plans to start flights to Naples in Italy and Salzburg in Austria from July onwards.

“We are pleased to offer our passengers convenient travel options this summer to some of the most popular holiday spots,” said Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai.

Emirates offers special rates

Meanwhile, Emirates airline is offering special fares to 10 popular destinations, now open for visitors. Destinations like the Maldives, Seychelles, Athens, Moscow and some cities in the US require little to no quarantine.

Passengers can fly to Amman (Jordan) for fares starting from Dh2,015, while Beirut will come in even lower at Dh1,655.

Maldives and Seychelles – two of the most attractive tourist hotspots at the moment – will cost Dh3,555.

New York will set passengers back by Dh3,795, while Los Angeles will cost a little over Dh4,000.