As a teaser of how it might be in a post-COVID-19 world, the four days of the Arabian Travel Market 2021 offered enough glimpses. The parking lots of Dubai World Trade centre, the venue, was again choc-a-bloc, the halls had enough numbers of socially distanced visitors and exhibitors, and, most important, the buzz in the air was exuding positive vibes.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Sure, there were the recurrent thoughts of various ‘What Ifs?” of the pandemic extending the various disruptions the world over.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
But Dubai and the UAE did show clearly the roadmap of how the post-COVID-19 world should be tackled. This was also the message that the city and country were sending out – directly and in subtle ways through the four days. Above, visitors at Etihad stand.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The message was apparent enough – Bring the economies back to as near normalcy as possible, and all the while taking ample precautions on containing the virus. Above, visitors at Abu Dhabi Pavillion during the Arabian Travel Market 2021.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Whether it is about launching the vaccination programmes or announcing the booster shots, it’s about bridging the gap between intent, taking the decision and then having it done at the ground level. Above, the Germany pavilion.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
The Republic of San Marino took part for the first time during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) and offered insights about the country’s participation at the upcoming Dubai Expo later this year.
Image Credit: Supplied
This was what governments worldwide were being told – that lockdowns need to be eased, the curbs on flights should be rolled back so that more than bare minimum connections do take place. That entire sectors of the travel and tourism industry cannot be left disconnected endlessly.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Not just the RAK government and its various arms, private players too are exploring deep the opportunities presented by the emirate’s topography. Kerten Hospitality is offering a taste of ‘glamping’ – it’s a word that visitors to the UAE will be hearing a lot more of.
Image Credit: Supplied
It’s indeed heartening that the likes of Saudi Arabia and Greece have eased up on the curbs they have in place to contain second waves of the virus. More governments will head down the same pathways of re-opening.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Much, however, depends on the UK, where the continued placement of the UAE on the ‘red list’ has left many in the industry wondering why. Meanwhile, the UAE continues its cajoling of the UK authorities to change their minds. Above, Ras Al Khaimah pavilion at Arabian Travel Market 2021.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
New hotel launches weren’t many – but Saudi Arabia and Egypt outline their ambitions of creating massive tourism industries or reclaiming their numbers. In the UAE, Ras Al Khaimah kept its razor focus on its mountains and other outposts of nature to meet its stated target of 3 million tourists a year in the not too distant future.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Thus, the ATM of 2021 will have given insights. And travel industry decision-makers will take those learnings, and, hopefully, put them to good use soon enough.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
But one thing is clear – there’s no need to head back to the drawing board. Whatever’s been learnt these 14 months should be enough to kickstart a revival. At ATM 2021, Dubai and the UAE showed how.
Above, visitors seek information about places of interesst in Armenia.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News