Dubai: Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways will resume services to/from Johannesburg, South Africa, starting March 3, the airline said.
Passengers arriving from Johannesburg will be required to present a negative PCR test result obtained within 48 hours of their departure and a negative rapid PCR test obtained within six hours of their departure from the airport.
They will also need to take a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi international airport.
The airline’s announcement comes as the UAE government approved resumption of passenger services to/from a number of African countries.
Last week, the UAE government announced the resumption of entry for passengers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Kongo, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe, starting January 29.
The travel updates were announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA).
The authority also announced updated entry procedures for passengers coming from Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda.
Following this, Dubai-based Emirates said flights between the emirate and South Africa will operate as a daily flight to and from Johannesburg, effective January 29, and double daily services from February 1. Flights to and from Cape Town and Durban will operate daily from February 1.