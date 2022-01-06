Dubai: Emirates will now operate daily passenger flights to Johannesburg, said the carrier on its website.
The airline said that flights from South Africa’s largest city will remain suspended due to current travel restrictions.
Also, passenger operations to and from Durban and Cape Town will remain suspended, the airline added.
“Customers can check emirates.com for flight schedules, seat availability, and the latest travel requirements,” said the airline.
Emirates urged customers affected by flight cancellations to not call immediately for rebooking. “Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans.”