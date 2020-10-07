Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways on Wednesday said it would cancel its flights from Abu Dhabi to Brisbane as part of an ongoing review of network performance.
The decision to cancel the route is a commercial one, and a direct consequence of the impact of COVID-19 on global travel and tourism demand, the airline told Gulf News in a statement.
“We will work closely with impacted guests and travel agents to notify them of the changes to their itineraries and re-accommodate them on alternative flights,” the statement said.
The cancellation of the Brisbane route is one of several adjustments currently being made by the airline during this time. However, Etihad will continue flying to Sydney and Melbourne.
Australia, which has limited the number of passengers airlines can bring into the country, has closed its international borders until 2021.