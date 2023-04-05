Dubai: The first of Etihad Airways’ cadet-pilots have complete ‘base training’ on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner as part of a Multi-Crew Pilot License program.
These ‘base training’ flights are used to put cadet-pilots through take-offs and landings under the supervision of an instructor. After this, they will progress through more training on the Dreamliner. Launched in October 2020, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner MPL program was developed in collaboration with IATA and the GCAA and designed to meet ‘growing demand for highly skilled pilots’.
“This achievement is a testament to Etihad’s commitment to continuously invest and develop our UAE national talent by adopting state-of-the-art training methodologies,” said Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer at Etihad Airways. “Through this, Etihad’s cadet pilots will receive the most advanced training in commercial aviation as we prepare for our continued growth in 2023 and beyond.”
The base training flight was flown by Second Officers Aya Saleh Alaudhli and Abdulla Rasheed Alsheebani under the supervision of Captain Suraj Weerasekera.
The program provides pilots with structured training tailored to meet the requirements of the airline, its aircraft and operational environment. It includes theoretical knowledge and simulator training, as well as on-the-job flight training with some of the most experienced instructors on this aircraft type.