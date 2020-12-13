Dubai: Emirates will operate a special one-off A380 service to Bahrain on December 15, a day ahead of the country’s 49th National Day celebrations. The deployment is in response to high passenger demand during the National Day holidays in the Kingdom, said the airline.
The flight will depart Dubai at 1605 and arrive in Bahrain at 1625 hours. It will take-off from Bahrain at 1745 hours and land in Dubai at 2000 hours, Emirates said in a statement.
Emirates customers arriving from Bahrain have the option to take a complimentary COVID-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai, or do their COVID-19 PCR test 96 hours prior to departure.Passengers coming from Bahrain, along with three other GCC countries do not need to take a COVID-19 PCR test prior to departure.
Emirates has deployed the A380 on one-off missions to the Kingdom six times, including during busy Eid travel periods, on Bahrain’s National Day in 2017, and has also displayed the double-decker twice during the Bahrain airshow.