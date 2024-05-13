Dubai: Emirates Group has announced a 20-week bonus for its employees following an exceptionally strong financial performance for the fiscal year.

With a workforce that has grown to a record high of 112,406—an increase of 10 per cent from the previous year—both Emirates and dnata have ramped up their global recruitment efforts. This expansion aims to enhance operational capacities and strengthen future capabilities across various sectors.

The bonus was announced after the Group reported its best-ever financial performance with a record profit of Dh 18.7 billion (US$ 5.1 billion), marking a 71 per cent increase from the previous year. This impressive growth is complemented by a record revenue of Dh137.3 billion (US$ 37.4 billion), up 15 per cent driven by strong customer demand across its business divisions.

Emirates ended the year with its highest-ever cash balance of Dh47.1 billion (US$ 12.8 billion) and declared a dividend of Dh4.0 billion (US$ 1.1 billion) to its owner, the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD).

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group, credited this record performance to Dubai’s progressive policies, noting that the profits will enable further investments in new aircraft, facilities, and equipment, as well as in technology, products, services, and personnel development.

Emirates alone reported a new record profit of Dh17.2 billion (US$ 4.7 billion), up 63 per cent from last year’s Dh10.6 billion (US$ 2.9 billion). The airline's revenue rose 13 per cent to Dh121.2 billion (US$ 33.0 billion), as it deployed more capacity and continued to strengthen its global network and partnerships. The airline’s capacity increased by 20 per cent to 57.7 billion Available Ton Kilometers (ATKMs), closing the gap to pre-pandemic levels.

On the other hand, dnata also reported a significant financial uplift, with profits reaching Dh1.4 billion (US$ 0.4 billion), a substantial increase from last year’s Dh331 million (US$ 90 million). Its revenue increased by 29 per cent to reach a new record of Dh19.2 billion (US$ 5.2 billion), reflecting the uptick in customer flight activity and travel demand across its UAE and global business divisions.