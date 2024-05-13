Dubai: Emirates Group has landed record profits of Dh18.7 billion for the financial year 2023-24, boosted by unprecedented travel demand and strong capacity operations across its network. The Dubai aviation giant's revenues for the period also broke records, at Dh137.3 billion.

The Group will be handing out Dh4 billion to its owner, Investment Corporation of Dubai.

“The Group’s excellent financial standing today places us in a strong position for future growth and success," said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group. It enables us to invest to deliver even better products, services, and more value to our customers and stakeholders.

"We are reaping the benefit of years of non-stop investments in our products and services, in building strong partnerships, and in the capabilities of our talented people."

How the numbers stack up for Emirates:

The airline operations alone fetched profits of Dh17.2 billion, up 63 per cent from the Dh10.6 billion last year. The revenue rose 13 per cent to Dh121.2 billion with the airline getting more out of the increased capacity. The airline capacity increased 20 per cent to 57.7 billion ATKMs, and fast ‘closing gap to pre-pandemic levels’.

Clearing the pre-pandemic losses - and more

The combined Emirates Group profits for the last 2 years now come to Dh29.6 billion - and well clear of the pandemic phase losses of Dh25.9 billion during 2020-22.

"We saw high demand for air transport and travel related services around the world, and because we were able to move quickly to deliver what customers want, we achieved tremendous results," said Sheikh Ahmed.

"Both Emirates and dnata have forged successful business models leveraging Dubai’s unique advantages, in turn generating enormous value for Dubai and the communities they serve around the world.”

Kitted out for upcoming expansion

"We enter our 2024-25 financial year on strong foundations for continued growth," said Sheikh Ahmed.

Emirates will get delivery of 10 new A350 aircraft in 2024-25. This will add to 'our fleet mix and supporting the next phase of its network growth," he added. "dnata will continue to leverage synergies and scale across its business divisions to grow its footprint and capabilities. In tandem, we are investing resources to minimise our environmental impact, develop our people, look after our customers and the communities we serve.”

How dnata fared

Profit came to Dh1.4 billion, ‘significantly improved’ upon the Dh331 million last year. Revenue shot up 29 per cent to a new peak of Dh19.2 billion, ‘reflecting increased customer flight activity and travel demand across its UAE and worldwide business divisions’.

"The business outlook is positive, and we expect customer demand for air transport and travel to remain strong," said Sheikh Ahmed. "As always, we will keep a close watch on costs and external factors such as oil prices, currency fluctuations, and volatile environments caused by socio-political changes. Our business model has been tested before, and I am confident in our resilience and ability to respond quickly to opportunities and challenges.

"The Dubai government has announced plans to start the next phase of expansion at Al Maktoum International Airport, which will eventually be the new hub for Emirates and dnata’s operations. This Dh128 billion investment will significantly expand and enhance Dubai’s aviation and logistics infrastructure, supporting the city’s growth, and Emirates’ and dnata’s growth."