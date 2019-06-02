Uber Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Emirates passengers can now enjoy offer free or discounted Uber rides to and from the airport during the summer months.

The UAE-based carrier announced on Sunday that it has tied up with the ride-hailing app, offering passengers a chance to save money on airport transfers.

Free or reduced rates will apply to customers who secure premium economy tickets starting today, June 2 until July 21, for trips until August 31 this year.

Flyers who hold “Economy Flex Plus” tickets can get two free rides to and from Dubai International from anywhere in Dubai up to the value of Dh120 per trip.

Those who book “Economy Flex” seats will pay only half the rate for two rides to and from Dubai International up to the value of Dh60 per trip.

The same passengers normally enjoy bigger baggage allowance. “Economy Flex” and “Economy Flex” flyers can carry up to 35 kilos, about 10 kilos more than the standard weight allowance for holders of “Saver” tickets or 20 more than what “Special” ticket holders can carry for free.