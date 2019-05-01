Throughout summer, flyers can avail themselves of discounts

Passengers at Dubai International airport. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/GULFNEWS ARCHIVE

Dubai: UAE residents and visitors can again start saving money when they buy at a local store or eat at a restaurant by just presenting their boarding pass.

Emirates Airline announced on Wednesday that it is reinstating its seasonal programme that turns its boarding pass into an exclusive membership card, offering travellers a chance to avail themselves of discounts at various commercial establishments across the UAE.

Consumers can get up to 50 per cent off on their bills at a restaurant, spa outlets, retail stores and other leisure establishments.

The budget-saving scheme is open to passengers who fly to and through Dubai anytime during a four-month period, from May 1 to August 31, 2019.

The revived My Emirates Pass customers to enjoy up to 50 per cent off at more than 400 fine dining restaurants, luxury wellness treatments in almost 50 spas and leisure activities, such as indoor skiing and water amusement parks.