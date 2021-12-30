Have all the documents and clearances ready ahead of the busiest phase of the year for Emirates and Dubai International. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Emirates airline expects 'peak' passengers numbers streaming through Dubai International (DXB) over the New Year weekend. With nearly 1 million travellers departing and arriving into Dubai, the peak phase starts today and will last through January 10, the airline said in a statement.

In line with Emirates and Dubai International's health precautions, only passengers with valid tickets will be allowed into the terminal. UAE citizens and residents, as well as international travellers flying from Dubai to Emirates' spread out network through the busy period are encouraged to follow these guidelines for a hassle-free journey:

Early check-in options

Emirates' customers may check in as early as 24 hours before their flight departure using the 32 self-service bag drop machines and 16 check-in kiosks available at Terminal 3, or at Emirates' check-in desks. Passengers travelling to the US can check in 12 hours before departure at Emirates' check-in desks.

Located adjacent to the Terminal 3 car park area in Zone C, passengers can also use the car park check-in facility from 24 hours and up to six hours prior to departure. With zero parking charges for using the drop-off lane adjacent to this facility, customers who get dropped off at Terminal 3 Departures Car Park will have an even easier and more convenient check-in option to make their airport journey smoother.

Customers using the self-service kiosk will receive their boarding passes on the spot, but must still complete their immigration formalities no later than 60 minutes before their flight departure. Passengers also have the option to check in online up to 48 hours and until 90 minutes before their flight departure, through Emirates' website or the mobile app, and download digital boarding passes on their mobile phones for select destinations.

Same day check-in tips

To avoid the rush of the holidays and the New Year's Eve, Emirates urges passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to departure, and ensure they have all the required documents for their destination.

To further expedite their airport experience, customers can utilise Emirates' biometric path in Terminal 3 for a smooth and contactless journey from specific check-in desks, Emirates' dedicated lounges and boarding gates. Without any document checks or queuing, passengers can use the biometric path for a fast and efficient process to complete their immigration formalities and board their flights.

Customers who check in less than 60 minutes before departure will not be accepted for travel.

Once checked in, passengers are advised to ensure they arrive to their boarding gate on time. Gates open 90 minutes before departure, boarding starts 45 minutes before the flight and gates close 20 minutes before departure. Emirates will not be able to accept passengers reporting late to the boarding gate for travel.