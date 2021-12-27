Dubai: Dubai International has hit the 99 per cent mark. The target has been reached on its inter-connection network, with 198 destinations now covered through 89 national and international carriers operating their flights to over 90 countries.
It was last week that Dubai Airport forecast up to 1.6 million passengers passing through it in the last 15 days of the month. This was helped by the opening of the final phase of Concourse A at Terminal 3. With this, the ‘world’s busiest international airport’ 100 per cent operational.
The latest announcement on hitting 99 per cent inter-connectivity comes even as global airlines face up to the new Omicron threat. Flights have been disrupted extensively in the US and intra-Europe.
For Dubai International, any sustained flight connection numbers will help close out December on a high. Last month, it was touching the 1 million a week mark with relative ease, a strong gain on the one million plus passenger numbers for the whole of October.
- The return to full operations at Dubai International - following the closure in March 2020 - began with the reopening of Terminals 2 and 3 and Concourses B and C for inbound operations from June 22, 2020.
- This was after the easing of international travel regulations for residents by UAE authorities.
- Outbound travel for UAE citizens and residents re-started on June 23, 2020, while Dubai welcomed the first international tourists from July 7, 2020.
- Terminal 1 and Concourse D, which is the base for over 60 international airlines, re-opened on June 24 last.