Experience a bit of me-time at Emirates' lounges, with more set to re-open shortly.

Dubai: Emirates airline has re-opened 20 of its dedicated airport lounges across its international network for passengers traveling in premium cabins as well as Skywards members in select membership tiers. By February, they will have access to more than 120 lounges.

Emirates, which has resumed operations to over 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic network, flies to more than 120 destinations worldwide via its hub in Dubai.

Customers travelling in First and Business class will be able to complement their travel experience with Emirates’ signature premium lounge service at over 20 airports in its network, comprising popular destinations across Europe, Africa, US and Asia.

By end of this month, Emirates lounges at a host of airports in the UK will have re-opened their doors, including at London Heathrow, Birmingham, and Manchester while those in London Gatwick and Glasgow will welcome fliers in January. In Europe, Emirates lounges in Germany - namely Munich, Frankfurt and Dusseldorf - in addition to lounges in Milan and Rome have already re-opened, while Hamburg and Paris are scheduled to open later this month.

In the US, travellers on Emirates flights can access the premium lounges at Los Angeles International Airport, Boston Logan as well as New York JFK, with Emirates’ San Francisco lounge to re-start in February.

An additional Emirates Lounge, to serve passengers travelling through Cairo, resumed operations earlier. At Terminal 3 of Dubai International airport, passengers will be able to access five dedicated lounges, which are now fully operational. In Concourse B of Terminal 3, both the First Class lounge as well as the Business Class one have reopened.

The lounges in Concourse A have also resumed operations in the East Wing and, in the West Wing, the First Class and Business Class Lounges are set to re-open for customers soon. Plans are underway to ensure two lounges in Concourse C are fully operational by early next year.

First and Business Class customers in addition to Emirates Skywards Platinum and Gold members can also enjoy access to 96 partner lounges across its network and benefit from their services before flights, with an additional 15 partner lounges to be phased in.

