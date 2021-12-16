Dubai: Emirates airline is increasing its capacity on flights from Dubai to Brisbane starting today (December 16), in line with the easing of restrictions on international travel by the Australian government. From February 5, Emirates flights to Perth will also operate at full capacity for eligible vaccinated travellers.
With the return to full capacity on inbound international flights into Queensland, flight EK430 from Dubai to Brisbane can carry more than 350 passengers per flight, and will be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class configuration. Emirates is also boosting the frequency of flights between Dubai and Brisbane to five times weekly, effective January 1, with the potential to increase in line with demand.
Meanwhile, frequency on the Dubai-Perth route will also increase to five times weekly to accommodate more Australian citizens and residents returning home as well as international travellers planning to visit the Western Australian destination. To Brisbane, eligible overseas travellers will no longer have to quarantine in state facilities and can now self-isolate at home, based on a series of requirements stipulated by the Queensland government.
Vaccinated travellers arriving in Perth will not be subject to quarantine, but will be required to follow Western Australia's guidance on arriving international passengers with proof of fully vaccinated status.