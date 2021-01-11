Dubai: Emirates airline has added more destinations to its return to America plans, re-launching direct flights to Seattle from February 1 and to Dallas and San Francisco from March 2.
The addition of these three will take its North American network to 10 destinations following the resumption of services to Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York's JFK, Toronto and Washington DC.
Flights to and from San Francisco will operate four times weekly on Emirates' Boeing 777-300ER, while those to and from Seattle (operating four times weekly) and Dallas (three times weekly) will be operated with the two-class Boeing 777-200LR.
The Dubai carrier will also be introducing additional flights to New York, Los Angeles and São Paulo. Effective February 1, it will have two daily flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport and a daily flight to Los Angeles.
South bound
In South America, Emirates will be introducing a fifth weekly flight to São Paulo from February 5. Emirates now serves 114 destinations.