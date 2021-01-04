Dubai: Emirates Group is re-introducing 'My Emirates Pass', which turns a passenger's boarding pass into a membership card. This will give the customers access to deals at more than 450 restaurants, leisure destinations and retail outlets across UAE.
The pass gives customers up to 50 per cent off in over 300 restaurants and in over 35 spas. Travelers flying to and through Dubai from January 1 to September 30 can avail of these offers by presenting the boarding pass and a valid form of identification at any of the participating outlets.
It also includes offers at many tourist attractions, including at Atlantis Aquaventure and At the Top Burj Khalifa.