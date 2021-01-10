Dubai: In its latest travel advisory, Emirates has confirmed that all flights to Hong Kong have stopped for two weeks according to a new directive issued by the Chinese-ruled territory.
The suspension of flight came into effect on January 9, and will continue for two weeks until January 22.
The updated website of the Dubai-based carrier stated: “As per the latest authority directive in Hong Kong, customers holding tickets on flight EK 384 with final destination to Hong Kong from 9 – 22 January 2021, will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin.” Passengers travelling to Bangkok as the final destination will be accepted for travel.
However, Emirates assured that flights from Hong Kong have not been disrupted, and customers booked to travel on flight EK 385 from Hong Kong during this period will continue to be accepted for travel.
“Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused. Affected customers should contact their travel agent or Emirates contact centre for rebooking options,” it added.
This is not the first time that Hong Kong authorities have imposed a flight ban on airlines.
In December 2020, flights by British Airways, Emirates, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Nepal Airlines were all suspended by the Hong Kong government.