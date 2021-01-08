1 of 8
Rome: A giant sinkhole opened Friday in the parking lot of a hospital in Naples, Italy, forcing the temporary closure of a nearby residence for recovering COVID-19 patients because the electricity was cut.
Image Credit: AFP
Operations weren't affected at the Hospital of the Sea, and firefighters said it didn't appear anyone was injured.
Image Credit: AP
The sinkhole consumed a few cars in the hospital's otherwise empty visitors' parking lot.
Image Credit: AP
The local hospital district said the 20-meter-deep (66 feet), 2,000-square-meter (21,527-square-foot) sinkhole opened at dawn.
Image Credit: AP
Chief firefighter Cmdr. Ennio Aquilino told Italian television channel SkyTG 24 the implosion could have been caused by an infiltration of water underground as a result of recent heavy rains.
Image Credit: AP
News reports quoted the regional governor as saying the COVID-19 residence would reopen within days after electricity and water service were restored.
Image Credit: AFP
Both were also interrupted at the hospital, but backup systems allowed care to continue.
Image Credit: AP
A view of the large sinkhole that opened overnight in the parking of Ospedale del Mare hospital in Naples, Italy
Image Credit: AFP