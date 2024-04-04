Dubai: Emirates will be expanding its schedules across the region with 19 additional flights during the upcoming Eid Al Fitr holiday period.

This year, more than 150,000 customers are expected to fly with the airline during Eid across the region, with additional flights planned from Jeddah, Kuwait, Beirut and Amman.

Emirates will add seven extra flights to Jeddah from 7-13 April. The additional flights will give customers more flexibility to venture to popular destinations like Dubai, London, and the Maldives or visit family and friends in Colombo and Karachi.

In Kuwait, Emirates will add six extra flights between 7 and 20 April, catering to the significant travel demand during that time to popular leisure gateways like Dubai, Bangkok, and Osaka. This will also allow travellers to head home to Chennai, Hyderabad, Sialkot, and Peshawar. Emirates’ flight schedule to Bahrain will also expand to 22 weekly flights starting 2 May to meet increased demand for travel to/from the Kingdom.