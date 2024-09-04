Dubai: Dubai’s flagship airline, Emirates, launched its first flight to Antananarivo, the capital city of Madagascar, on Tuesday. The flight via the Seychelles was operated on a Boeing 777-300ER and will be operated four times weekly. The launch of flights to Antananarivo marks the airline’s fifth destination in the Indian Ocean.

The arrival of EK707 was celebrated with a water canon salute at Antananarivo’s Ivato International Airport. President of the Republic of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina and First Lady Mialy Rajoelina greeted the Emirates delegation at Ivato Airport.

President Rajoelina said, “In just four months, through shared determination and hard work, we have successfully launched this long-awaited inaugural flight between Dubai and Antananarivo with Emirates.”

He added, “This is a historic moment for Madagascar, and I am convinced that it will act as a catalyst and a true lever for tourism and economic development in our country. Madagascar opens its skies to Emirates, and through Emirates, Madagascar opens itself to the world.”

Emirates’ delegation was led by Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer. Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations, Gulf, Middle East and Central Asia, and Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President of Emirates SkyCargo, joined him.

Emirates' delegation with President of the Republic of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina and First Lady Mialy Rajoelina at Antananarivo’s Ivato International Airport. Image Credit: Emirates

Mohammad Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; Jamal Al Hai, Deputy CEO of Dubai Airports; and Major General Talal Ahmed Al Shangeti, General Director Assistant of Airport Passport Sector, also joined the inaugural flight. They were joined by Buti Qurwash, Senior Vice President of Safety and Security at Dubai Airports; Rabie Atieh, CEO of Transguard Group; and Abid Hamza, CEO of Fast Logistics.

Following the launch flight, Kazim said, “As the Malagasy government continues to grow its tourism industry to attract one million tourists by 2028, we proudly support this vision by enhancing connectivity and premium travel options to encourage more international travellers to discover the island.”

Commanding the inaugural flight to Antananarivo were Canadian national Captain Bruce Pope and First Officer Solo Chuk, a Malagasy pilot who has been flying for Emirates for 14 years. The airline said the inaugural flight operated with an almost full passenger load from Mahe, the Seychelles.