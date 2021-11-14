Dubai: The Dubai Airshow 2021 is an opportunity to work together to speed up the recovery of the aviation sector as well as explore new collaborations, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said on Sunday.
“We welcome delegations from over 140 countries attending this edition of the Dubai Airshow, which will help the global aviation industry chart a new course for itself in the post-pandemic phase. The event brings global aviation decision makers together to discuss fresh initiatives for the industry’s growth and development,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
Receiving defence ministers of countries participating in the airshow, the Dubai Ruler expressed his pride in the UAE and Dubai’s hosting of airshow, reflecting the country’s ability to provide a safe and secure environment for such mega events. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, also attended the reception.
Sheikh Mohammed, along with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Algerian Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Aymen Benabderrahmane, attended aerobatic displays presented by five teams representing the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and India.
The Dubai Airshow is the largest event of its kind in the aviation industry held after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the biggest in the history of the event, featuring 1,200 exhibitors. It runs until Thursday, November 18.