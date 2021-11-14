Dubai Airshow 2021 is expected to be the biggest edition of the event since 1989

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai at the Dubai Airshow 2021. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, inaugurated the 17th edition of Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and CEO of the Emirates airline and group, was also present at the opening ceremony. (Read more)

This year's biggest-ever aerospace event commenced at Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai World Central, on Sunday. Dubai Airshow 2021 is expected to be the biggest edition of the event since its inception in 1989. The Airshow will run until Thursday, November 18, and will have more than 1,200 exhibitors from 148 countries, displaying over 160 aircraft.

Timothy Hawes, Managing Director at Tarsus Middle East, organisers of Dubai Airshow 2021 said: "The Dubai Airshow 2021 will be like no other – it is the first opportunity since the pandemic for industry professionals to come together again to share significant updates, game-changing initiatives, cutting-edge technologies and sustainable solutions set to revolutionise aviation."

Sheikh Mohammed at Dubai Airshow

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received Ministers of Defence, Chiefs of Staff of countries participating in the Dubai Airshow 2021.

What to expect?

One of the biggest highlights of the show will be the static park and flying display, which will feature more than 175 of the world’s most advanced aircraft on ground and in the air. The Airshow will feature aerobatic displays from the UAE Air Force’s Fursan, the Russian Knights, the Saudi Hawks, Surya Kiran from India and the Sarang Team of the Indian Air Force.

The next generation Sukhoi fighter jet will make its first international debut for the next generation Sukhoi fighter jet. The Boeing 777X and the Leonardo AW609 will also make debuts at this year’s Airshow.

Open for public

The 17th edition od Dubai Airshow will allow the public to witness the daily flying displays from the purpose-built Skyview Grandstand, at Dubai World Central, Al Maktoum International Airport