Dubai: Indigo Partners, the owner of low-cost carrier Wizz Air and Mexico’s Volaris, announced an order for 255 additional A321neo aircraft at the Dubai Airshow 2021 on Sunday.
The order, which includes 102 aircraft for Wizz Air, 91 aircraft for Frontier and 39 aircraft for Volaris, is valued at $33 billion, according to the latest list price published by Airbus.
This order brings the total number of aircraft ordered by the Indigo Partners’ airlines to 1,145 A320 family aircraft. In addition to this deal, Volaris and JetSmart will up-convert 38 A320neo to A321neo from their existing aircraft backlogs.
“This order reaffirms our portfolio airlines’ commitment to consistent growth through the next decade. The Airbus A321neo and A321XLR have industry-leading efficiency, low-unit costs and a substantially reduced carbon footprint relative to prior models. With these aircraft, Wizz, Frontier, Volaris and JetSmart will continue to offer low fares, stimulate the markets they serve and improve their industry-leading sustainability profile,” said Bill Franke, Managing Partner of Indigo Partners.
By the end of October 2021, the A320neo family had totalled more than 7,550 orders from 122 customers since its launch in 2010.
“We are happy to further expand our relationship with our great Indigo Partners’ airlines Wizz, Frontier, Volaris and JetSmart, who have acted fast and decisively over the last few months to position themselves for this landmark order as the effect of the pandemic recedes and the world wants more sustainable flying,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus CEO and Head of Airbus International.