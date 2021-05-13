Dubai: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi on Friday said it has delayed its Tel Aviv flights scheduled for May 13 in light of the recent clashes in Israel.
“Currently, our flights from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv - originally scheduled for 13th of May - have been delayed by 24 hours,” said an airline spokesperson. “The safety of our crew, passengers and aircraft is our number one priority and we will continue to monitor the situation closely.”
The Israeli capital city has been hit by rocket attacks from Gaza following horrific clashes in recent days.
Abu Dhabi’s national carrier Etihad said it has been operating flights normally, but continues to monitor the situation. “To-date, flights to and from Israel have operated normally based on liaison with government regulators and continuous intelligence reports,” said an Etihad spokesperson in a statement. “We continue to evaluate the evolving situation for the next Etihad services scheduled for 16 May, following this policy of ongoing vigilance and review.”