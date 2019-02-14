The decision could hurt up to 3,500 jobs and already cost the plane maker $523 million (Dh1.92 billion) in losses in 2018, Airbus said. Airbus said it would enter talks with unions in coming weeks over the jobs potentially affected. However, the company is expected to be forgiven some 1 billion euros (Dh4.14 billion) of outstanding European government loans under a funding system that stands at the centre of a trade dispute with Boeing. The company, a European economic powerhouse, is also girding for serious disruption to its cross-continental manufacturing from a likely chaotic British exit from the EU next month.