Airbus’s yearly results, also announced on Thursday, show it is gradually overcoming production difficulties that have held back profit and cash flow. The company delivered an impressive 300 aircraft in the last quarter of 2018 (38 per cent of the annual total) and that was reflected in the fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit margin at the commercial aircraft division, which reached an impressive 14 per cent. Airbus thinks it will break even on the A350 program in 2019, a significant milestone. While it had to book yet another charge on its A400m, the military transporter will probably only burn through 500 million euros of cash in 2019, which is progress of sorts.