New York: Qantas Airways Ltd., not known for usually offering big discounts, has cut prices more than six times this year. Virgin Australia is averaging at least one fare sale a month. Even Ryanair Holdings Plc, which practically invented affordable European air travel, says flights are getting cheaper.

Passengers around the world are winning some respite from the fare madness that followed the pandemic "- and further price declines are coming.

It's a partial re-balancing of power from the post-Covid demand surge that gave airlines almost free rein over fares. As travel restrictions lifted and the world rushed to reconnect, prices ballooned for the reduced number of seats that were available. Premium fares reached more than $20,000.

Now, falling fares reflect the growing number of international flights on offer, particularly in Asia and Europe, and a traveling public that is increasingly cost conscious.

"It's not just a blip, it's a global trend," said James Kavanagh, chief executive officer of leisure at Brisbane-based travel agency Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd. "Airlines certainly don't have all the power at the moment."

International fares globally fell 6 13 per cent in the first six months of 2024 from the year-ago period, Flight Centre said Wednesday. Flights out of Australia were 13 per cent cheaper, while fares to Indonesia "- home to Bali, one of Australia's favorite getaways "- slumped 18 13 per cent, Flight Centre said.

Prices will continue to fall as the cost-of-living crisis makes consumers more price-sensitive, Kavanagh said. With under-pressure airlines seeking to fill planes months before departure, there are deals for early bookers, he said, citing 10-day tours to China, including flights and accommodation, on offer for A$999 ($658).

Greater Bay Airlines, which flies between Hong Kong and a handful of destinations around Asia, this week offered hundreds of return flights for just HK$20 ($2.56) each. Qantas, where fares usually align with its full-service brand, on Tuesday cut the price of more than one million seats on domestic flights to as little as A$109. The snap offer was the airline's sixth local sale of the year.

To be sure, the trend isn't uniform. Qatar Airways CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, for example, said in an interview this week that passenger demand was accelerating for the Gulf airline.

At the same time, a shortage of commercial aircraft and ruptures to aviation's supply chain are constraining capacity. Wait times for the most popular aircraft from Boeing Co. and Airbus SE are years long. Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said at the Farnborough Air Show on Tuesday that the manufacturer is turning down some orders because of its huge backlog. To some degree, these factors limit how far ticket prices can fall.

Fares to US and Europe from Australia down 11% or more in 2024

All the same, declining fares are troubling some airline bosses and unsettling investors. The Bloomberg World Airlines Index, which includes American Airlines Group Inc., Air China Ltd. and Deutsche Lufthansa AG, is down around 15 per cent in the past 12 months.