Abu Dhabi: UAE’s national carrier Etihad Airways announced Tuesday plans to expand its services to the North American market with daily flights to Boston in the lead-up to the winter travel season. Starting October 27, the airline said it would increase its nonstop flight service between Boston and Abu Dhabi from four flights per week to once daily.

The decision to increase the frequency of flights to Boston comes three months after the airline introduced Boston as its fourth destination in the US. The route’s strong performance is attributed to this. Etihad now flies to Chicago, New York, Washington DC, and Toronto, Canada, in North America.

“Our Boston service continues to perform strongly, with our flights near capacity since our inaugural flight in Boston this March,” said Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad. “Having already experienced record passenger demand, we’re excited to invest further in the North American market by expanding our flight frequency out of Boston ahead of the peak winter travel season.”

Etihad’s daily flights from Boston Logan International Airport to Abu Dhabi will be operated on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The Boston service is timed to offer convenient links to Etihad’s growing network for corporate business travellers and leisure guests connecting to destinations across the UAE, the Gulf region and the airline’s 11 nonstop routes into India.

Moreover, Etihad’s partnership with JetBlue ensures convenient connections to passengers across numerous cities throughout North America.

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility in Zayed International Airport will also enable guests to clear US immigration and customs inspections before boarding, the airline said.

Toronto welcomes Airbus A350

The airline said that in addition to increasing flight frequencies out of Boston this fall, Etihad will also begin flying its Airbus A350 once daily to Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada, beginning October 27.

“The Airbus A350 is setting new standards for air travel, with increased efficiencies and comfort. Introducing the A350 to Toronto aligns with our strategy to meet increasing customer demand and expand our network,” said De.